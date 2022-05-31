The Baltimore-based Afro-American Newspaper will honor Washington Informer Newspaper Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes and four other D.C.-area Black women in media at its second annual AFRO Tea on June 26.

The event will take place on June 26 from 2-5 p.m. at the Masonic Temple located near the intersection of 11th and U streets in northwest D.C.

Honored with Barnes will be Urban One Inc. founder and chair Cathy Hughes, former Washington Post columnist Dorothy Gilliam, WJLA-TV journalist Michelle Richardson and Karyn A. Temple, senior executive vice president and global general counsel of the Motion Picture Association.

Cellist Benjamin Gates will perform musical pieces and evangelist Dr. Jasmin “Jazz” Sculark, founder and senior pastor of the Victory Grace Center of Bladensburg, Md., will deliver an address.

The Afro will require its guests to produce proof of vaccinations (2 shots minimum) and tables will be six feet apart.

For tickets and sponsorship packages, go to afro.com or eventbrite.com/e/291628768497.