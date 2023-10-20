Montgomery County Council member At-Large Will Jawando (D) announced Friday that he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race.

His departure from the race leaves Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Rep. David Trone (D) as the leading candidates to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D). The general election has been rated as solidly Democratic by most observers.

“After a lot of thought and prayer and late nights with my wife Michele, I’ve decided that it’s time to take a step back from the race,” Jawando said in a press release. “Not because we believe any less in the cause that started it. The fights we talked about in this campaign are and always will be the fights of my life. But after thinking long and hard about this race in particular, I frankly no longer see a path for myself to victory.

“I am sorry for those who will find this news disappointing – believe me. I am also disappointed. But I am not going anywhere! I will continue serving the people of Maryland no matter what,” he added.

Alsobrooks was endorsed by Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) in Baltimore on Oct. 13. Trone was endorsed by dozens of members of Congress along with several state house legislators.