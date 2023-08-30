En route from New Jersey to Georgia to turn himself in for his arrest for all those charges, Donald Trump (now known as Inmate #PO1135809) was texting the following — even to me:

“Dr. E. Faye. I hope you’ll read my personal note:

Remarks Penned by the 45th (and Future 47thPresident of the United States)

Today, I will be going to the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia where I will be ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME.

Isn’t it interesting that I went my entire life without ever getting arrested…But suddenly out of nowhere, once I decided to run for president as a political outsider and fight for the forgotten citizens of our country, I get ARRESTED FOUR TIMES within the span of just 5 months? Not only that, a judge has ruled that today’s specific spectacle may be televised for the entire world to see. The American people know what’s going on.

This is a punishment handed down from the Deep State for daring to challenge the status quo and give a voice to the Silent Majority. The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST. But today, I’m walking into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA. And if you see me on TV during my sham arrest, just remember that YOU are the source of my courage, my hope, and my resolve to save America.

But if you can, please make a contribution to SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history. Thank you and God bless you. Donald Trump”

Donald then suggests you send $24 to $3,300 or more for Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee! He then ends with a popup to send more by Aug. 31! This is a man who claims to be so rich. He flew into Atlanta on an airplane with his name there in huge letters, followed by loads of police on motorcycles and a host of black limousines to protect him paid by you as a taxpayer who may not have a dime in your pocket now; yet, he is traveling to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport asking you to send him money!

Trump’s mugshot looks into his soul, and he has the nerve to look angry. It’s gone around the world to the embarrassment of our nation. I’m sure others see what we see — a man who should already be incarcerated. For the first time in his life, he’s experiencing to some extent what poor people and those who don’t enjoy a lifetime of payments as he does from taxpayers. This is the way he thanks you by asking for even more of your hard-earned money compared with what he gets. He has always experienced more than his share of special privilege!

Though he admits he was treated nicely, I wonder if it occurred to him, he received special privilege while being indicted — just as he’s enjoyed all his life. I wonder if he thought about how the Central Park 5 were treated when they were indicted and convicted though innocent.

Black people have always been used as free labor in this country. Those poor people dressed in Blacks for Trump T-shirts at Trump’s arrest and campaign rallies are being used, but I know they won’t be voting for him! They just needed a free clean shirt and maybe a hot dog and a soda because of policies like Trump’s when he was president. I know the world noticed he never has such T-shirts for Japanese, Chinese, Koreans for Trump or other groups. He has no shame showing his disrespect for vulnerable Black people.

Williams is president of The Dick Gregory Society (www.thedickgregorysociety.org).