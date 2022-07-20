Years ago, I stated that the damage of a Trump presidency wouldn’t be in his initial term(s), but in the future evil that he would sanction. It now appears that “crazies,” especially in the political arena, are crawling from under rocks around the nation.

There are those who would present to us or attempt to force-feed us information which, on its face, is so ridiculous or incredible as to be believed by only the most dimwitted or propagandized among us. I will not claim that absurdities only come from one side, but the majority of the absurd statements I process daily come from Republicans, racists, Christian fundamentalists, or right-wing extremists.

Pastor Mark Burns, who notoriously lied about his membership in the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity during the 2016 campaign, is currently presenting as a candidate for Congress. In addition to his past lies, he is now spewing hate and advocating execution for political opponents. I only question what he will say after the Republican primary.

Trump-endorsed Republican Jacky Eubanks is a candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Eubanks states, “You cannot have a successful society outside of the Christian moral order … things like abortion and things like gay marriage are outside the Christian moral order. They lead to chaos and destruction and a culture of death; we’ve abandoned the Christian moral order as a nation and we are reaping that destruction.”

Eubanks added, “We need to return to God’s moral order. That’s not radical. God’s morality is for everybody.” She also advocates a total birth control ban and abstinence until marriage.

Eubanks has obviously forgotten that the first European invaders came to North America seeking religious freedom and that the freedom of religion enshrined in the Constitution provides for the freedom OF religion and FROM religion. Eubanks seems focused on the imposition of her religious beliefs on everyone.

Instead of a fundamentalist fervor, in Georgia citizens are challenged to consider ignorance as a reasonable choice. Herschel Walker who has been labeled as unprepared as a candidate for the U.S. Senate has also been plagued with challenges to his character and ethics. The old saying “it’s better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and proven a fool” applies to Walker. The following statement, given at a recent campaign rally, provides his justification for opposition against Clean Air initiatives:

“We in America have some of the cleanest air and cleanest water of anybody in the world. So what we do, we’re gonna put, from the Green New Deal, millions of billions of dollars cleaning our good air up. So all of a sudden China and India ain’t putting nothing in cleaning that situation up. All their bad air is still there. But since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got to clean that back up.”

Hand-picked by Trump, Walker is obviously a candidate because of his football fame at the University of Georgia and as a Negro-counter to Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The absurdity of these characters is obvious to those who recognize the importance of personal character and understand the divergence of ideas in a democratic society. The greater danger for our nation is that they are not the only threat. They and those they represent are a clear and present danger to the freedoms we will enjoy in the future.