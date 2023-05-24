Dr. Willie Jolley will debut his “One-Man Show” on June 17 at the Emory Fellowship in the District.

The show is a mixture of music, inspiration, entertainment and storytelling, offering a roller-coaster ride spanning Jolley’s former career as a nightclub singer who was replaced by a karaoke machine to his becoming an internationally acclaimed speaker, singer and author.

Jolley, named “One of The Outstanding Five Speakers in The World” by Toastmasters International, aims to provide life lessons throughout the show that audiences of all ages can implement.

Jolley says his faith, determination, positive attitude, along with lessons, techniques, principles and strategies, transformed his life and inspires him to help other people globally to do the same.

Jolley can be heard on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” on Praise 104.3 Radio and “The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show” on Sirius XM and all major podcast platforms. He has authored worldwide best-selling books including “It Only Takes a Minute to Change Your Life,” “A Setback is a Setup for a Comeback” and “Make Love Make Money, Make It Last.”

To learn more about Jolley and to utilize his services, visit www.winwithwillie.com. He can also be found on Facebook: @Willie.Jolley, Instagram: @therealwilliejolley, Linkedin:@williejolley, Twitter:@williejolley and TikTok:@williejolley.

Tickets for “One Man Show” can be purchased at http://thecomebackshow.com.