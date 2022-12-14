JPMorgan Chase officials announced on Dec. 6 that Alicia Wilson, the vice president for economic development and community partnerships at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System (JHU), will join the bank as its managing director and head of North America for regional philanthropy in its corporate responsibility division. She will work out of Washington, D.C..

Wilson will oversee the bank’s local philanthropic strategies across more than 40 markets in North America and collaborate with seniors in the corporate responsibility division and others to set up a business footprint in the U.S. and Canada. Her responsibilities include stewarding the $2 billion philanthropic effort as a part of JPMorgan Chase’s broader racial equity commitment.

Wilson will formally join the bank in January. At JHU, Wilson steered the university’s strategy and initiatives as an anchor institution in Baltimore by elevating and expanding its commitment to the city through investments in economic and neighborhood development, healthcare and education.

Before coming to JHU, Wilson served as the senior vice president of impact investments and senior legal counsel for Baltimore’s Port Covington Development team, where she played a role in securing financing for the $5.5 billion project. Plus, she worked as a partner at the law firm of Gordon Feinblatt, serving as the first Black to hold that position.

In 2021, Black Enterprise magazine named Wilson to its 40 Under 40 list for her work to increase economic and social opportunity in Baltimore. Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law.