For Winter Harris, a self-described Southern Belle, cooking is not only part of who she is, but one of the ways in which she finds peace and nourishes those she loves, both physically and psychologically.

Author, recording artist, and star of Love and Marriage, DC, Harris, 42, learned to cook as a young girl growing up in Arkansas. She credits being intentional about what she feeds her body and her mind as pivotal components of good mental and physical health.

Her ninth book, The Single Housewife Affirmation Cookbook, filled with original recipes and affirmations, is scheduled to be released this week on Black Friday.

Journey to Reality TV

A popular favorite on the OWN Network, Love and Marriage DC, Harris stated, “the experience of being on reality TV was an unexpected opportunity for me. Suddenly becoming subject to the court of public opinion, television editing, and varied interpretations of my words and actions was a very difficult transition.”

Despite the drama that comes with being on reality television, Harris told The Informer she finds a way to stay grounded.

“Relying on my faith and being intentional about maintaining a sense of normalcy were critical in helping me get through that initial period,” said Harris. “Cooking, which brings me great joy, was also a large part of how I coped.”

Although the initial adjustment proved challenging, Harris is extremely grateful for the opportunity that Love and Marriage DC afforded her.

“As people have seen me struggle, face obstacles, and come out triumphant, others who were also struggling have found renewed hope and inspiration. That has been the beautiful part of reality TV for me, letting people know that they too can make it to the other side of life challenges,” she continued.

Licensed Professional Counselor Candice McKinney credits Harris’ focus on family, community, and “those good home cooked meals” as key components in her ability to successfully navigate the stress and scrutiny of reality TV stardom.

A Creative Mecca

While she proudly hails from Arkansas, Harris said that she finds the Washington, D.C. region as a transformative place for entrepreneurs and creatives.

“D.C. has been a beacon of light for African Americans for so long. It is one of the few places that you can go in the world and see successful African Americans in every sphere of influence. As a little girl in Arkansas, I didn’t see a lot of people that looked like me in places of leadership, power, and influence.”

She emphasized that with a burgeoning creative network, the District is, in many ways, the ideal place for creative entrepreneurs.

“You can literally have endless creative pursuits in D.C. and find a community that supports each one. It has been empowering to have so much support for my goals and dreams; whether as a songstress, motivational speaker, author, or entertainer,” she stated.

A recent divorcee, Harris stressed the importance of taking time for personal and spiritual reflection.

A staunch supporter of mental health therapy, she said: “we must take the time to reflect on decisions that we’ve made and contemplate decisions that we should make.”

She said therapy has been significant in offering a safe space to grow.

“I’ve watched Winter go through what I call ‘The Joy of the Coming.’ She is a woman of faith who knows the value of establishing a village that holds you up. People who when you’re around you can take off the mask and just be,” said longtime friend LeKisha Middleton, 47.

Teaching people to develop the habit of affirming themselves is central to Harris’ mission of motivation and self-empowerment.

“Our mental and emotional well being directly reflects our health. There are so many people who are challenged in health because they haven’t worked on their emotional wellbeing,” Harris told The Informer.

“ I am excited to publish this book which embodies so much of who I am,” the author continued. “I am in a place where I am truly grateful. Everything in my life is not perfect but it’s peaceful and I have true joy. Joy resonates from the inside while happiness can be fleeting based on outside circumstances. I am at peace and I am filled with gratitude for the life and legacy that I am creating for myself and my children.”