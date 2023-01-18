If you visited The Wharf DC this winter, you probably saw giant snowflakes guiding you to a WAFF warming tent. As you watched the holiday boat parade, you might have enjoyed a freshly made s’more that helped support WAFF donations. You might have chatted with our volunteers at the Jan. 11 Rock the Rink while cheering on the Washington Capitals.

This past weekend, it was hard to miss our life-sized WAFF Ice House, constructed entirely from oversized ice blocks. As you enjoyed all that The Wharf DC offers during the winter, you might have noticed our logo and QR code posted across the District Pier.

These events and activities have sparked a lot of curiosity about WAFF. Thank you for so many fantastic questions!

Tell me again. What is WAFF?

WAFF stands for the Washington Area Fuel Fund program, the flagship community service program founded by Washington Gas in 1983. WAFF has one goal: to help area families who are having trouble heating their homes during the winter, even when other sources of assistance might not be available. On average, it takes $500 to warm a single household during the winter season.*

Approximately 16.5% of Washington D.C. households live at or below the poverty line.** However, as the COVID pandemic recently reminded us, sudden events can strike any household at any time. Doing without essentials like food and medicine just to have a warm home is a reality for thousands of local families. To date, WAFF has distributed over $33 million to more than 300,000 households for home heating.

Who can apply for WAFF?

Any household within the Washington Gas Service Territory (Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia) that has already pursued existing federally funded assistance programs can apply for WAFF. You do not have to be a Washington Gas customer. Income, family size and residency help determine WAFF eligibility, and you may also qualify during emergencies where your heat is about to be or has been disconnected. No matter how you heat your home—natural gas, electricity, oil, coal, wood, kerosene or others—you can apply for WAFF.

How do I apply?

Visit www.waffhelp.com and click Get Help, You can complete an online application now through May 31.

How can I help others through WAFF?

Just scan the orange WAFF house at the top right side of this page to go to the WAFF Give Help page. Every dollar you donate to WAFF goes directly to someone in need, and Washington Gas covers all program and administrative costs.

We gratefully accept donations year-round. When you visit the Give Help page, you will see several easy ways to give:

Give when paying your bill online at http://www.washingtongas.com.

Add a donation to your paper bill by marking the WAFF box on the stub and adding your contribution amount.

Set up an automatic monthly pledge to your bill (cancel at any time).

Donate when you pay your bill by phone at 703-750-7944.

Corporate sponsorships are also available throughout the year and are a great way to help WAFF while enhancing your brand. For more information, please contact alexandra.alleyne@washgas.com.

What events does WAFF have planned in 2023?

At Rock the Rink at The Wharf DC on Feb. 11, you can show your Washington Capitals pride while supporting WAFF! Visit our booth on the District Pier to buy raffle tickets for two club-level tickets to see the Caps take on the Florida Panthers on Feb. 16. You can also skate at the ice rink and enjoy food and shopping before watching the Caps face the Boston Bruins on the Jumbotron.

We are also finalizing a schedule of summer events later this year, so stay tuned at http://www.waffhelp.com. We hope to see you in 2023!







