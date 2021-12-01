Local SportsSports

Wise, Frederick Douglass Advance to State Football Championship Games

December 1, 2021
**FILE PHOTO**

Two Prince George’s County high schools located in Upper Marlboro will play for Maryland state football championships Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Frederick Douglass will play at 4 p.m. against Milford Mill Academy of Baltimore County.

The other Prince George’s school, Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr., five-time 4A state champions under head coach DaLawn Parrish, will play at 7:30 p.m. against Quince Orchard of Montgomery County.

For those interested in purchasing tickets, go to https://gofan.co/app/school/MPSSAA.

