While the Super Bowl unsurprisingly captivated the sports world on Sunday, the Winter Olympics provided a most historical moment.

Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal when she took home the gold during the 500 meters speedskating event.

Jackson’s time of 37.04 seconds gave the American speedskating program its first medal at the Games in Beijing.

It marked the first individual medal by an American in the event in a dozen years.

“Hopefully, this has an effect. Hopefully, we’ll see more minorities, especially in the USA, getting out and trying these winter sports,” Jackson, 29, said.

A day after her historic medal victory, Jackson reflected on how she received her golden opportunity.

She noted that Team USA flag bearer Brittany Bowe, a childhood friend, surrendered her spot in the 500-meter race so Jackson could take her place.

“She was just saying she’s so proud of me,” Jackson said of Bowe during a nationally televised interview.

“We did it,” she exclaimed. “Yeah, it was pretty wild.”

Bowe declared that Jackson had earned the right to compete.

“She’s ranked No. 1 in the world,” Bowe told NBC News. “No one is more deserving than [Jackson] to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal.”

Hailing from Ocala, Florida, Jackson said she’s roller skated for as long as she could remember. She pursued inline speedskating in 2002, roller derby in 2012, and long-track speedskating in 2017.

A 2015 cum laude graduate of the University of Florida Honors Program, Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Science & Engineering.

Just two years later, Jackson transitioned from inline skating to speedskating on ice, where she quickly qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She also earned an AS in computer science from Salt Lake Community College in 2020 and continues her work toward an AS in exercise science/kinesiology.

Jackson said she wants to inspire other African American girls.

“I just hope [her gold medal win] sparks something,” she said. “Maybe a young Black girl saw my race or something, and she’s like, ‘Oh. Maybe I should try this.’ That would be amazing, even if it’s just one person.”