WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reporter Sam Ford will serve as the keynote speaker for the star-studded annual WETATI Anne Reese Carswell scholarship and awards gala event sponsored by the WETATI Academy on June 17.

This is part of the WETATI Academy and the Nyumburu Cultural Center, University of Maryland, College Park Entrepreneur Convention. The event will take place from 6-10 p.m. in the Colony Ballroom in the Adele H. Stamp Building on the Maryland campus.

The event promises to be filled with lots of fun, love, and an amazing evening of various exciting activities that will touch and warm your heart, including live performance and entertainment by the entertainer Wanya Wondwossen. Honorees include Ford and Ambassador Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, and entrepreneur and mayor of Bowie, Maryland Tim Adams.

The winners of the 2023 Dureke iDEA pitch competition winners and scholarship awards recipients will receive recognition and awards.