Over the past month, The Washington Informer has seen some terrific art from District artists. In honor of International Women’s Month, here are some of the artists’ curators to check out in March and beyond.

Cultural DC’s Kristi Maiselman has curated a wonderful exhibition by New Jersey native Nyguen Smith. Smith has been in residency with Cultural DC for the past several months, and the Informer previewed the show, engaged Smith in a studio visit, and even attended a celebratory brunch hosted at Bammy’s.

With his residency sponsored by real estate developer Jair Lynch and cocktails powered by Bacardi, Smith attracted some of the foremost art aficionados in the region, including Raimi Gbadamosi, Chair of Howard University’s Fine Arts Department; Lauren Davidson, Curator of Museum Nectar; Barry and Phyllis Caldwell, art collectors; and event magnate Quincy Jones, of Blind Tiger DC.

Leah Lewis has been on the rise, displaying prominently with Stable Arts and being featured in their programming. Maleke Glee, curator and director of Stable Arts, has long been a supporter of Lewis, and made a point to mention the artists and her work, prior to her showing at Georgetown’s Kreeger Museum, when the Informer attended the Frieze Art Fair in Los Angeles in February.

Now, here in the District, art enthusiasts can see Lewis’s surreal works, alongside other Stable artists, prominently on display at the Kreeger.

The Kreeger Museum boasts one of the most remarkable private collections of Monet and Picasso in the District, and even features a large-scale Gilliam work. Beyond her group showings, it is worth mentioning that Lewis is inherently poised for access to incredible solo opportunities, as her brother is critically-acclaimed artist Nate Lewis, and her partner is fellow Stable artist Shaunte Gates. Art enthusiasts are looking forward to seeing what this young artist has in store.

Freddie Booker is a veteran in the arts space, having worked with Bohams and Sotheby’s while living abroad, in London. Her newest endeavor led her to curating local artist Werlayne Nunes’ show with Mehari Square Gallery.

This remarkable talent paints figuratively, using imagery which places the artist in conversation with the likes of Kehinde Wiley. You may recall Wiley’s name as the portrait artist for former President Barack Obama.

Nunes’s show combined images of street children, native to his country of origin, Brazil, complete with a favela, which was constructed for the show.

In short, there is no lack of artistic talent in the District.

With women at the forefront, this is an opportunity that residents shouldn’t miss. If the District’s art market becomes anything like New York, the day of reckoning, and pricing changes, shall be swift. Don’t miss out!

“D.C. is on the verge of a cultural breakthrough,” cautioned Director Helen Chason, of the Kreeger Museum. “The private market is showing signs of really picking up.”