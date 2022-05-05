Naomi Smith sat relaxed in a chair as Tequila Butler filed her nails in a makeshift salon at Prince George’s Ballroom in Landover, Maryland.

Smith joined 149 other women receiving toiletries, a catered lunch, shoes and even a fresh hairdo.

The women were receiving special treatment Thursday during an annual Mother’s Day event hosted by Anew Inspired Change. The theme: “She Rocks Anew Voice!”

Women such as Smith stay at various shelters such as the Oxford House, which has locations in the D.C. and Baltimore areas to help those recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

“I feel great,” said Smith, who has two adult daughters and a 10-year-old granddaughter, who she calls “my sunshine.” “I’ve been at the Oxford House since 2018. I don’t plan to stay there forever and get a nice place.”

The event, now in its 11th year, was held in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the state in March 2020.

Porshia Everett of Clinton, program director for Anew Inspired Change, received some help from major companies and other nonprofit organizations in Prince George’s County and Baltimore City.

Porchia Everett of Anew Inspired Change talks with attendees and volunteers as they participate in a hula-hooping contest during a Mother’s Day luncheon at Prince George’s Ballroom in Landover, Maryland, on May 5. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Anne Arundel County-based Amerigroup Maryland partnered with Anew and helped pay to rent the room at the ballroom.

Wegman’s donated food and employees from M&T Bank helped decorate the more than two dozen tables.

Women could also receive massages from Healing Hands Physical Therapy Services Inc. of southeast D.C.

Everett also received assistance from family members such as her mother who registered attendees, her son with the sound system, her husband served food and her sister, Tequlia Butler, worked as a nail stylist.

“It really does take a village to do all of this,” Everett said. “This is something all of these women deserve.”

The women will also receive a few undergarments and a bag of toiletries.

When Marjorie Gleaton looked at the decorated table with gold utensils, she said, “This is nice. Somebody loves us.”

She’s resided for four years at Hyacinth’s Place in northeast D.C., which supports homeless women diagnosed with mental illnesses.

The mother of two children and grandmother of one attended her second Mother’s Day outing. Gleaton looked at her hand and decided to get her nails trimmed and polished.

“I attended pre-pandemic and missed this,” Gleaton said. “It’s a blessing to fellowship with other ladies going through similar circumstances. Being pampered is also a blessing. I’m thankful for this.”