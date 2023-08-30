Dozens of women joined the Bowser administration in commemorating the enactment of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing the right to vote.

Donning yellow to mark the anniversary, the Aug. 23 celebration emphasized women’s entrepreneurship in the District.

The celebration, billed as the ninth annual Women’s Day Equality Mixer, took place at the Sycamore & Oak Retail Village on the campus of St. Elizabeths East. The multi-business concern had its women business owners present selling wares before, during and after the official ceremony.

“Every year, our Women’s Equality Day mixer is a celebration of progress as well as a celebration of the people in our community who are making D.C. a more equal and inclusive place for women and girls to live, work and thrive,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“We are very focused on making sure more women can take their dreams and turn them into real business opportunities. We are making sure that more women in D.C. know about programs like the Locally Made Manufacturing Grant Program, Our New Venture Grant Program, and our Food Access Fund—programs that support women, strengthen our local economy, and allow small businesses to open and expand in our neighborhoods.”

Josey Harns owns the Black Bella DC store located in the retail village. She took in customers as the festivities occurred. Harris, a 5th generation Washingtonian and a Ward 8 resident, said holding the mixer at the retail village sends an important message throughout the city.

“Black women-owned businesses matter,” she said. “For far too long, Black women have been at the bottom tier of everything, and we are the ones who make sure things get done. It is time for us to get the credit we deserve.”