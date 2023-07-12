The upcoming 5th Annual Women’s Symposium, “Growing and Glowing – Celebrating Our Wins,” on Saturday, August 26, 2023, is a platform and opportunity to empower, encourage, and inspire women. This year, it is also an occasion to honor remarkable individuals who have made a lasting impact in the Greater Washington, DC community and the national organization. In a special announcement, the symposium organizers revealed the establishment of two prestigious awards named after Catherine W. LeBlanc and Lanta Evans-Motte. These awards aim to recognize their exceptional contributions to the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) and the DC Chapter.

The Lanta Evans-Motte Youth Advocate Award will be presented to a young woman aged 30 or under who has demonstrated unwavering commitment and made a substantial positive impact in the lives of youth and young adults in the DMV community. The award is a testament to Ms. Evans-Motte’s profound dedication to empowering the next generation. Her long-standing involvement with career development and student enrichment programs at the University of Maryland, her contributions to scholarship endowment funds at FAMU, and her instrumental role in creating various scholarship and mentorship programs exemplify her passion for youth and young adults.

Dr. Carletta S. Hurt, the DC Chapter President, emphasized the importance of these awards, stating, “The Catherine W. LeBlanc and Lanta Evans-Motte Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of these amazing women. They have impacted the lives of countless individuals but also exemplify the values of our organization. We are honored to establish these awards and recognize their profound contributions.”

The Catherine W. LeBlanc Legacy Award will honor a woman in the DMV area who has established a program or organization that has made a lasting positive impact for over ten years. Catherine LeBlanc, a distinguished Legacy Member of the NBMBAA and former president of the Atlanta Chapter, is the namesake of this prestigious award. Her notable achievements in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, along with her dedicated service to the NBMBAA, have made her a respected figure in the community.

Catherine LeBlanc

Throughout her career, Ms. LeBlanc has been an active and engaged member of the NBMBAA, serving in various leadership positions and receiving numerous accolades for her exceptional contributions. She co-created the NBMBAA’s highly successful Leadership Institute and has played a crucial role in designing and implementing leadership and career development activities for its members. Her distinguished 40+ years of service to the NBMBAA make her an outstanding namesake of the Catherine W. LeBlanc Legacy Award.

The 5th Annual Women’s Symposium will be a momentous occasion where these remarkable women will be honored for their profound impact on the National Black MBA Association and the DC Chapter. Their legacy will inspire future generations of women to strive for excellence and make a positive difference in their communities.

For more information, visit the website www.dcblackmbaa.org.