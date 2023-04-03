Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company announced on Monday that Kimberly E. Douglas is the new managing director.

Douglas will be one of the few Black women managing leaders in the history of District theatres and joins Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes at the helm of one of a small number of major U.S. theatres co-led by two women of color. In her capacity, Douglas will oversee the organization’s operations, finance, and administration.

Douglas, a D.C. native and graduate of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Howard University, recently worked for THEARC Theater for 14 years, serving as the managing artistic director.

Douglas has been a member of Woolly’s board of directors since 2021.

“My journey within the D.C. arts community has been an extraordinary experience of growth, perseverance, and authentic dedication to uplifting the arts,” Douglas said. “I’m overjoyed for this new role, and I look forward to contributing my gifts to Woolly Mammoth as we make bold, audacious theatre; make an impact in the arts community and society; and tell the important and necessary stories, onstage and beyond.”

J. Chris Babb, president of Woolly, spoke highly of Douglas.

“I know she is up to the task of helping us continue to build Woolly as a national industry leader,” Babb said. “It’s been a joy collaborating with Kimberly in these past few years on the board, and I look forward to years to come in this new partnership with her as managing director.”