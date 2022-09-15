The Washington Teachers’ Union announced its endorsements on Thursday for the Nov. 8 general election.

In the race for the D.C. Council’s two at-large seats, WTU picked two independent candidates, incumbent Elissa Silverman and Karim Marshall. The reelection bids of Council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) were also backed by the union while the Democratic nominees for Ward 3 and 5 council seats, Matt Frumin and Zachary Parker, respectively, were endorsed.

“The WTU is proud to stand behind a diverse slate of candidates who will champion public education and who will strive to move beyond the status quo that continues to fail far too many students,” said Jaqueline Pogue, WTU president.

The union also announced its support in the D.C. State Board of Education races. The selections are Ben Williams in Ward 1, Michael Sriqui in Ward 3, Robert Henderson in Ward 5 and Joshua Wiley in Ward 6.

“The State Board of Education plays a vital role in our education system giving voice to students, parents, and educators,” said Regina Bell, WTU general vice president. “Our city’s accountability system continues to be heavily weighed toward measures that are proxies for poverty — tests and attendance — and the WTU is excited to endorse individuals who are committed to moving our city towards a governance system that is more democratic.”