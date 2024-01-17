In 1964, when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led the historic March on Washington where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream Speech,” many who stood on the National Mall were young adults, a melting pot of admirers and supporters of the Civil Rights Movement and King’s non-violent call for jobs and freedom.

Dr. King was 34 years old, and many of his closest advisers, civil rights activists in their own right, were as young or just as young as he was. The Rev. Jesse Jackson was 22, the late Congressman John Lewis was 23, Julian Bond was 23, and former Ambassador Andrew Young was 31, to name a few.

History also reminds us that it was the Rev. James Bevel, at age 24, who convinced Dr. King to allow him to organize what became known as the Children’s Crusade. In 1963, more than 4,000 children marched and got arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, to bring national attention to the racial violence occurring there. Dr. King was reluctant, but when the adults said no, the children said “yes” to one of the most successful and effective demonstrations that resulted in the passage of major civil rights legislation.

We say all this to say that children and young adults are the changemakers not only here in America but around the world. We would say that more of them are making a significant impact in securing a healthy and safe future for themselves than the adults who claim to be working on their behalf.

The evidence is clear. When D.C. elementary, middle and high school students were recently invited by the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute (MBYLI) to submit essays on the topic: “The Dream: What Does It Mean to You?” To the surprise of the adults, more than 120 essays were submitted with ideas ranging from improving the education system to broadening extra-curricular activities for young people, addressing discrimination, preserving the freedom to read books, and ending gun violence.

Young people have a lot to say. They are just as concerned about their opportunities today as they are about protecting their future. They have recommendations and answers to our challenges, but we’ll only hear from them when we let them speak.