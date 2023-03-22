Young performers from the Southeast Tennis & Learning Center in Ward 8 brought African American achievers in fields such as politics, the arts and sports to life as part of the annual Blacks in Wax production.

In its 16th year, the productions were held at THEARC in Southeast on March 16 and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Millennium Stage in Northwest on March 16.

A special annual project born from former D.C. first lady Cora Masters Barry, who also facilitated the founding of the tennis center, this year’s Blacks in Wax was “Legends & Likeness: The Power of Knowing Your Black History.”

“Blacks in Wax is a huge undertaking every year,” Barry said. “There is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into putting on this production. But when I saw the transformation of the youth from themselves to an iconic figure, I know it’s worth every painstaking moment.”

Young people ages 5 to 17 transform themselves from a “wax replica” to a live portrayal of influential Black figures. The actors dress as the figure, and take on their speech patterns and mannerisms. The actors research, write and study the figures they present.

The Kennedy Center Show

Hundreds of people came to the Kennedy Center to observe the Blacks in Wax showcase. Among the attendees were syndicated columnist Dr. Julianne Malveaux; Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; former Labor Secretary Alexis Herman; former D.C. Council member Carol Schwartz; and Council member Robert White (D-At Large).

Before the main event, 18 actors portraying Black notables ranging from the Queen of Sheba during the Biblical era to today’s entertainer Erykah Badu stood in specific areas separate from each other in the back hall of the center. The actors were still, whether standing or sitting, waiting for someone to push a white button to hear their presentation.

Ameera Anderson portrayed former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black woman to serve in that chamber.

“I believe in the right to vote,” Anderson said, imitating Moseley Braun. “If we don’t vote, there is no hope. We must stay involved in the political process.”

Leia’ Parker’s character was Angela Davis, the scholar and far-left political activist of the 1970s. Parker would stand for minutes holding up a clenched fist, Davis’s signature pose. Across the hall from Parker was Landon Wright, dressed in the late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant’s uniform.

A particular favorite of onlookers was the Supremes presentation with Riley Rose as Diana Ross, Brooklyn Ashby as Mary Wilson, and Dorian Perry as Florence Ballard. The crowd at the Supremes setup seemed delighted when the girls sang and danced to the song, “Stop in the Name of Love.”

At the Millennium Stage, the actors represented their chosen figures in specific categories, with each performer reciting a two-minute speech on their notable’s life and accomplishments.

In entertainment, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z and Beyonce were personified by Tatum Primus, John Madden and Kennedi Grimes, respectively. Representing D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were Kaidin Newman, Vaughn Biddix and Mazin Brake. Sports and activist figures rounded out the production.

Anti-violence activist Ron Moten and D.C. NAACP Branch President Akosua Ali were represented by actors Mason Burrs and Daley Perry.

Ali said it was “humbling” for Perry to portray her.

“This amazing young lady has set an example to follow,” Ali said.