From designing, sewing to strutting their fashions on the runway, youth from the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center (SETLC) participated in the 14th annual Sew ‘N Know Youngin’s Fashion Show on Saturday, June 10.

Students who are part of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center walk the runway in the fashions they created for the 14th annual Sew ‘N Know Youngin’s Fashion Show held June 10. (Ja’Mon Jackson/The Washington Informer)

Presented by former D.C. First Lady Cora Masters Barry (SETLC and Recreation Wish List Committee founder) and sponsored by the dedicated work of mother-and-son duo Janice Rankins and Raji Rankins of Sewing Opportunity Never Ending, this year’s fashion show was themed “@MET GALA,” and showcased the hard work of the young creatives.

“We have 25 young people that are in the fashion show. And so we have lots of wonderful, wonderful creations. We use a lot of lamé, a lot of glitz, a lot of glam,” said Janice Rankins, explaining some of the ensembles to support the Met Gala theme.

With about 250 guests in attendance, the 14th Annual Sew ‘N Know, brought out guests such as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. While the fashion and modeling are annual added bonuses, the overall purpose of the fashion show is to showcase the students’ talents.

Raji and Janice Rankin, co-owners of Sewing Opportunity Never Ending, helped students design the clothes modeled in the Sew ‘N Know fashion show. (Ja’Mon Jackson/The Washington Informer)

“This is a unique fashion show,” Raji Rankins explained. “We create a great platform to give youth a meaningful art experience. We’re bringing Southeast together to really just show what it is that Southeast kids have the capability of doing… This is our Southeast kids that are not only being on the runway, but they are creating styles and designs that they created themselves to then be able to display.”