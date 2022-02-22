Zoe Bethel, the former model crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, has died.

Bethel, who worked as a reporter for Right Side Broadcasting, suffered fatal injuries from a car accident earlier this month, her family said in a social media post.

The 27-year-old succumbed eight days later to those unspecified injuries.

“Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, and sustained severe damage to her brain, brainstem and is in a coma,” the family posted on Instagram after the injury.

“Unfortunately, the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired and that she may not have much time left.”

Grace Saldana, the editor-in-chief of Right Side Broadcasting then tweeted news of Bethel’s death.

“Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace,” Saldana wrote.

The Miss Alabama America organization posted a message about Bethel’s death.

“On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen,” pageant officials wrote on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel. She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman. Rest in grace and love, sweet one.”