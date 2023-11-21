The “Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2024” (H.R. 6363), which President Joe Biden signed, provides federal agencies with funding for the fiscal year 2024 and ensures that they have funds available until Jan. 19 for projects and activities that are already underway and covered by four appropriations bills. The Continuing Resolution (C.R.) temporarily avoids a government shutdown and extends funding until Feb. 2 for the remaining eight appropriations bills.

Earlier, the Senate swiftly passed the C.R., securing government funding into the early months of the coming year. The decisive vote followed approval in the House. Facing a tight deadline, Congress had until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 18 to avert a government shutdown, making the bill’s swift journey through the legislative process imperative.

The C.R., crafted by newly appointed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), gained bipartisan support as it extended federal funding without the significant cuts sought by conservative factions of the GOP. Notably, the legislation divides government funding into two periods: some departments will receive funding until Jan. 19, while others will continue until Feb. 2, setting the stage for two additional government shutdown deadlines in early 2024.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) emphasized the need for bipartisan collaboration beyond averting an immediate shutdown.

“Keeping the government is a good outcome, of course, but we have a lot more work to do after Thanksgiving,” Schumer stated, expressing hopes for an agreement on critical matters like aid to Israel, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific.

However, not all members of Congress were satisfied with the clean C.R. Some far-right hardliners pushed for budget cuts, urging Speaker Johnson to incorporate them into the two-tiered resolution plan. GOP Representative Chip Roy of Texas denounced the bill, stating his strong opposition on Twitter. Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) highlighted the potential consequences of a government shutdown, underscoring the importance of avoiding disruptions to federal workers, military personnel, and critical programs like SNAP.

Many federal entities rely on annual funding appropriations, necessitating the passage of 12 appropriations bills for the next fiscal year. As of now, none of the 12 bills for F.Y. 2024 have been enacted.

In the event of a shutdown, federal agencies must halt nonessential discretionary functions until new funding legislation passes. While essential services related to public safety continue, the public could still feel the impact in various ways. Activities such as border protection, in-hospital medical care, air traffic control, law enforcement, and power grid maintenance during previous shutdowns were deemed essential.

Social Security and Medicare processes also could face disruptions during a shutdown, while environmental and food inspections face delays and national parks are affected. Air travel also faces challenges during a shutdown because of strained resources, and health and human services, including the National Institutes of Health, could experience limitations. Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could encounter disruptions, affecting tax operations and food assistance benefits.