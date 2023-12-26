What a year 2023 has been for us all! Last December, I encouraged us to set the goal of making 2023 a “Jordan Year,” inspired by the legendary basketball player and entrepreneur Michael Jordan, who made the number 23 famous and a symbol of being the “GOAT” or “greatest of all time.”

Even despite life’s trials and worldwide challenges, did you do your best to make 2023 your greatest year yet? Consider some of the great things that happened in your life or the world this year, and after, think about some of the things that you want to change in 2024– in your personal life, the nation, and worldwide.

Now that you’ve thought about some of the things you want to see change in your life and beyond, here’s the good news, you can work to make a difference.

While each new year offers us an opportunity to make a change, 2024 is an election year. DMV residents will be placing ballots not only for candidates in federal roles, but major local and state positions as well.

Having already begun coverage on races such as the D.C. Council, the replacement for Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Maryland) U.S. Senate seat, and the presidential race, among others, The Informer is making it a priority to keep our audiences informed on all things election 2024.

We’re not only profiling candidates, covering debates and following numbers and issues, The Washington Informer is getting to the bottom of challenges that communities face and asking politicians tough questions about how they hope to address them. The Informer will highlight efforts to ensure people vote and examine issues that make voting challenging or even impossible for some U.S. citizens.

However, 2024 is not just about being intentional about making a change in the world. It’s about setting goals to be the best you possible.

Just like last year, here’s a basketball reference. The late, great Kobe Bryant famously donned the numbers 8 and 24, both of which are important to this year’s vision.

When adding the numbers 2+0+2+4, the total is 8.

Bryant explained some of the history behind 8 and 24 and the reasoning for the number change when the Los Angeles Lakers decided to retire both numbers in 2017.

“When I first came in at 8, [it was] really trying to ‘plant your flag’ sort of thing,” Bryant told Bleacher Report in December 2017. “I got to prove that I belong here in this league. I’ve got to prove that I’m one of the best in this league. You’re going after them. It’s nonstop energy and aggressiveness and stuff.”

According to Bleacher Report, Bryant’s decision to change his number to 24 came after his former partner of the Lakers dynamic duo “Shaq and Kobe,” Shaquille O’Neal, was traded in 2004 — creating a “clean state.”

“Then 24 is a growth from that,” he explained to the sports outlet. “Physical attributes aren’t there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater. Marriage, kids. Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest. Things evolve.”

In 2024, I encourage you to combine both of Bryant’s outlooks to make 2024 an even better year than the last. Find the freshness and newness that makes you still energized enough to aggressively go after the things you want, “plant your flag,” and be the person you want to be for yourself and the world.

Further, use the wisdom you’ve gained from 2023, and years before, to learn, grow and thrive into being the best you that you can be– from taking care of your health, being intentional about work-life balance or going after a dream job. Then, find ways to contribute your best to the community, nation and world– such as being an informed voter.

Finally, in 2024, The Washington Informer celebrates 60 years. In 2024, The Informer will be commemorating our six-decade milestone through coverage, events and programming, leading up to the official 60th anniversary in October.

Known as a Diamond Jubilee, a 60th celebration honors strength, resilience and durability, all of which have been necessary in achieving almost six decades in business.

As The Informer approaches its Diamond Jubilee, I encourage you to work to celebrate your own might, power and vigor to achieve all you’ve done and will continue to do in the year ahead and beyond.

As the year winds down, be thankful for all that 2023 has offered you, and get ready to start 2024 like the energetic, wise, tough force you are, ready to make this new year the best yet.