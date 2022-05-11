The days of elders sitting in the park feeding ducks have all but disappeared. Seniors have increasingly taken to more vigorous activities that enhance their physical agility and strengthen mental and intellectual acuity. And while the coronavirus forced many seniors to forego activities that required them to engage with large crowds, most adapted to indoor and hybrid activities that continued to keep them sharp and healthy. Here are some of the best ways to strengthen the minds of seniors.

Trivia Quizzes

Trivia is a great way to stimulate elderly adults’ minds, and it can also provide a good laugh. With the infinite amount of trivia topics available online, it is up to you to decide on which topic and whether or not it will be played in groups or individually.

Keep the Hands and Mind Busy With Arts & Crafts

Arts and crafts are one of the best activities for the elderly to participate in as not only does it encourage the use of the mind, but it keeps the hands busy too. Using their hands helps to maintain dexterity and being able to explore their creative side helps with the use of the imagination. Making greeting cards, painting, drawing, knitting, word puzzles and scrapbooking.

Word Puzzles

Get your elderly loved one’s brain buzzing with enjoyable yet challenging word puzzles. Word puzzles are a fantastic way to keep elderly adults entertained and exercise their brain. Here are some word puzzles that are popular with seniors: word search, crosswords, hangman, and unscramble words.

Bingo

Bingo is an old favorite amongst the elderly community as it encourages social interaction, typically played in care homes, but it can still be enjoyed in your own home. While this is a fun and enjoyable game for the elderly, it also provides some essential health benefits.

Learn a New Language

Learning a new language might sound a little daunting, but challenging our brain is the best way to enhance brain health and reduce the impact of aging. Depending on your loved one’s physical and mental health condition, there are a variety of ways to learn a new language. Phone and tablet apps: DuoLingo, Babbel, and Rosetta Stone.

Try a Brain-Training App

As long as your elderly loved one has a mobile phone or tablet they will be able to download apps to help with brain training. Apps can improve concentration levels, visual-spatial skills and problem-solving. A quick search in the app store will provide you with hundreds of brain training apps to choose from, like Lumosity, Peak, and BrainHQ.

Jigsaw Puzzles

If you want to start with a simple activity to stimulate the mind, try completing a puzzle. While this might seem basic, there are a multitude of benefits for your elderly loved one, such as a slower breathing rate which aids in reducing anxiety and lowering blood pressure levels.

Video Games

A lot of people believe that video games are played mostly by children and teenagers; however, they are a great activity for the elderly too. Playing video games is considered to be beneficial for older adults as it requires planning, quick responses, and a memory as to which buttons to use.