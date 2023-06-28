AARP DC said Wednesday that So Others Might Eat (SOME) will receive a 2023 Community Challenge grant — part of its largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationally.

Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults aged 50 and older.

“AARP DC is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said Louis Davis, AARP DC state director. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantee as they make immediate improvements in their community to jump-start long-term change, especially for District residents 50 and over.”

The $50,000 grant for SOME, a Northeast-based nonprofit that aids those experiencing homelessness and financial insecurity, will be used to aid residents 50 and older with public transportation access so they can go to essential services such as medical appointments. The projects must be completed by Nov. 30.

Since 2017, AARP DC has awarded 14 grants and $255,952 through the program to nonprofit and government entities across the city.