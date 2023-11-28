The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture celebrates Kwanzaa and other events throughout December.

From Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, the museum will feature its first Kwanzaa display in Heritage Hall, including kinara, mkeka mat, and a Kwanzaa playlist. Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Ron Karenga as an African-American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community, and culture.

An annual celebration beginning Dec. 26 and continuing through Jan. 1, Kwanzaa emphasizes seven principles, written in the language of Swahili: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Kwanzaa gets its name from the Swahili phrase, “matunda ya kwanza” and is rooted in first fruit celebrations found in cultures throughout Africa in both ancient and modern times.

Additionally, Dec. 16 marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of federal legislation creating the museum. The museum is commemorating this milestone by posting an interactive web feature from Dec. 15 through Dec. 25 online at nmaahc.si.edu that documents 20 key facts about the development of the museum.

On Dec. 30, museum guests can attend “Kwanzaa & Watch Night: Visions of Freedom”, a celebration of both Kwanzaa and Watch Night, a tradition started on Dec. 31, 1862, when free and enslaved African Americans gathered, many in secret, to ring in the new year and await news that the Emancipation Proclamation would take effect on Jan. 1, 1863.

Other activities include a panel discussion based on the documentary “Stamped from the Beginning” based on a book by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and a screening and panel discussion of American Fiction, written and directed by Cord Jefferson and based on the 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett.

From Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, the Sweet Home Café presents Executive Chef Ramin Coles’s holiday menu, including beef pot roast, herb-roasted Cornish hen, smoked ham hock succotash, scalloped potatoes, spoon bread, and more.

In observation of Christmas, the museum will be closed on Dec. 25.

For more information, go to nmaahc.si.edu or follow @NMHAAC on X, Facebook and Instagram.