The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced Wednesday the return of the Hip-Hop Block Party on Aug. 12.

The purpose of the party is to celebrate the culture and music that originated and shaped Black America for decades. This year’s celebration will honor 50 years of hip-hop artistry, innovation, and global transcendence.

The event will take place on the National Mall at the intersection of Madison Drive and 14th Street in Northwest. There will be performances by DJs, artists, and cultural influencers as well as interactive activities, such as graffiti art and breakdancing.

The party also marks the return of Club Café, where attendees can taste a delicious hip-hop-inspired menu while experiencing a vibe unique to the museum. For this year’s event, the museum will install an outdoor panel exhibition highlighting new hip-hop artifacts from its collection.

Additional information on the party will be on its upcoming website. All party activities are free, and tickets will be available on the website in July.

For more information, go to https://nmaahc.si.edu/block-party.