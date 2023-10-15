A photograph holds the power to capture a single moment, but its influence can echo through the centuries. The recently acquired Ross J. Kelbaugh Collection at the National Gallery of Art stands as testament to this, offering a profound look at African-American lives from the 1840s through the early 20th century. This extensive collection not only immortalizes the strides, struggles, and triumphs of African Americans, but invites comparison to contemporary practices while providing an introspective lens into evolving societal values.

During the Civil War, an unknown African American soldier bravely chose to pay extra to have a photographer highlight, with glistening gold, his knife and revolver — items he had once been prohibited from possessing. Fast forward to today, when “flexing” — the act of flaunting wealth or material possessions — has become a rampant social media trend.

Another powerful photograph from the collection presents two men, one Black and one white, with their hands interlocked. While its original intent might be unknown, it resonated with the abolitionist call: “Am I not a Man and a Brother?” Decades later, Harry Belafonte’s Hands Across America initiative in the mid-1980s would echo this sentiment, symbolizing unity and breaking racial barriers.

With political rifts deepening, the burden to find unity weighs heavily on American hearts and minds. Can we bridge this divide as a community, or as a nation?

In another segment of the collection, African Americans stand with books, a potent symbol of defiance and thirst for knowledge in a time when literacy was denied to them.

Images of African American women attending to white children depict the uncomfortable realities of a past where they couldn’t form stable family units. Yet, there are uplifting moments as well: photos showing prosperous African American mothers with their own children, staging the young subjects as if they are en route to school, reclaiming narratives and reshaping perspectives.

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from the Kelbaugh Collection lies in its overall message of resilience and pride. From photographs by pioneering Black photographers such as James Presley Ball and Augustus Washington to portraits of luminaries like Frederick Douglass, the collection underscores that every individual, known or unknown, played a part in shaping America’s tapestry.

Ross Kelbaugh, the custodian of the work behind this remarkable collection, started amassing these photographs in the 1970s. As a young social studies teacher, Kelbaugh believed in the power of these images to foster learning. For his diverse classroom in Baltimore, the photos served as tangible proof that every American, regardless of race, contributes to the nation’s narrative.

In light of today’s dynamic societal fabric, the Kelbaugh Collection prompts us to reflect: Have the liberties and values so cherished by our predecessors faded in the glitz and glamor of contemporary society? Are we trading genuine accomplishments for superficial achievements? What are we projecting — stability or strife?

For those searching for answers, or simply a deep dive into America’s rich history, visiting the National Gallery of Art to experience the Kelbaugh Collection is a must. Beyond its aesthetic beauty, the collection serves as a poignant reminder: It’s our collective past that shapes our present and guides our future.