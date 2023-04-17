“Aladdin,” a colorful musical with life lessons for all ages, is on stage at the National Theatre until April 30. This production is in the “Broadway at the National” series.

Marcus M. Martin is the Genie surrounded by the company in Disney’s “Aladdin” at the National Theatre until April 30. (Courtesy of Deenvan Meer)

The musical is adapted from the Disney-animated film of the same name. It’s about a young man trying to find himself but finding trouble instead. With a “be careful what you wish for” theme, the young man discovers what turns out to be a magic lamp releasing a Genie who can grant three wishes. With high-energy dancing, singing and lavish costumes, audiences will want to see how this story turns out.

The Genie character was said to be influenced by Cab Calloway and Fats Waller. Actor Marcus M. Martin, the Genie, reflected on his role when he visited the Washington Informer’s WIN-TV.

“Yes, I watched a lot of Fats Waller and a lot of Cab Calloway. I also watched Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor, seeing the great comedians and their timing,” Martin said. “The Genie is a fast talker. He’s quick on his feet, and he engages the audience.”

There is much food for thought in “Aladdin” that Martin hopes audiences will remember.

“We spend time wishing our circumstances were different. We ultimately find out that who you are is enough.”

Tickets for Disney’s Aladdin – Broadway at The National are available at https://www.broadwayatthenational.com/show/aladdin.