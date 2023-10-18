Recently at a black-tie gathering at The Mayflower Hotel, the Brothers of the Mu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. celebrated 100 years of community service in the nation’s capital. The guest speaker for the evening was Congressman and Alpha Brother Steven Horsford (D-NV).

Mu Lambda is the fraternity’s 11th alumni chapter. It was established, in part, in response to the desire of graduate brothers, many of whom were initiated into Beta Chapter at Howard University, to give aid to the undergraduate brothers and continue the work of Alpha. Mu Lambda was chartered by 22 distinguished men of Alpha which included Jewel Nathaniel Allison Murray and Jewel Robert Harold Ogle.

Seven Men of Vision

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter Fraternity established for Black men.

On December 4, 1906, seven students founded Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. on the campus of Cornell University. The seven young men of vision were: Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Vertner Woodson, Robert Harold Ogle and George Biddle Kelley.

Each of the seven recognized the need for a strong bond of brotherhood among African descendants in the United States.

Alpha in My Blood

I completed the pledge process at Saint Augustine’s University (Gamma Psi) as a sophomore and December 5, 1980, remains one of the proudest days of my life as I officially became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha. My late father Brother Austin R. Cooper Sr., who also pledged at Gamma Psi in the spring of 1956, was present that evening and pinned me.

Today, 43 later, the fraternity remains an important part of my life. I am a member of Mu Lambda, where my late uncle, Brother Clement Theodore Cooper, was a member for over 50 years.

As a member, I serve on the education committee, where one of our community engagement activities includes monthly mentorship meetings with young men at Ballou Senior High School in Southeast. These young men are our future, and I am confident that these sessions are having a positive impact on their lives.

Reflections on Mu Lambda Brotherhood

Brother Lucius Brown Jr. has been a member of Alpha Phi Alpha for 52 years, and associated with Mu Lambda for 18 years.

“As a member of Mu Lambda, I have had the privilege of meeting Brothers who exemplify the ideas of Alpha,” said Brown Jr. “I have proudly observed Brothers in leadership positions [and] execute their duties in ways that have made Mu Lambda noticed and respected on the regional and national levels. In Mu Lambda, I have experienced a fraternal bond that remains strong in happy and sad times. The Brothers in this chapter are always available for one another. From the older, seasoned Brothers, I have benefited from their wisdom and shared life experiences as I navigate my life’s journey. Mu Lambda has become my Alpha ‘home.’ For me, it is all a chapter can, and should be.”

Brother Michael LaRouche, Mu Lambda 55th president, takes his role very seriously as leader of the 100-year chapter.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as the 55th President of the 11th Graduate Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, chartered in Ward 5 of the Nation’s capital by 22 distinguished members of the organization,” said LaRouche.

“I bask in the glory of 100 years of successful and progressive men who have all been members of the Mu Lambda Chapter. Chartered Monday, October 1, 1923, as a conduit for the benefit of Howard University graduates, and as a supporting chapter for members of the Beta Chapter on the neighboring campus, this connectivity and rich relationship lives on today.”