Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Monday that six new schools have been constructed through the Alternative Construction Finance program for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Alsobrooks made her announcement after touring the new Drew-Freeman Middle School in Suitland, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House II and members of his team. The ACF is a public-private partnership being utilized to build new schools in the county.

“This day has been a long time coming,” Alsobrooks said. “We know that greatness grows in this county, and we have shown our support for our children in many ways. However, when it came to our school buildings, for too long our words didn’t lead to results. For years, our children have had to attend school in some of the oldest buildings in the state of Maryland.”

Alsobrooks said she collaborated with county leaders and members of the House and Senate delegations to the General Assembly to devise the ACF to speed up construction of the schools.

In addition to Drew-Freeman, Hyattsville Middle School in Hyattsville, Kenmoor Middle School in Landover, Sonia Sotomayor in Adelphi, Walker Mill Middle School in Capitol Heights and Colin L. Powell Academy in Fort Washington also were constructed by ACF program funds.

The total funding for the construction of the six schools was $395.1 million, with a 30% minority business enterprise participation requirement, coming out to $128.3 million for firms of color.