A recent poll shows Americans want unity and racial harmony and healing instead of divisive rhetoric and actions.

The Heart of America poll surveyed 1,304 people online from June 16-24, with respondents showing support for racial healing, concerns about the divisive political environment, and a strong desire to work towards overcoming these challenges.

The poll, sponsored by the National Collaborative for Health Equity, found that Americans care far more about unity and racial healing than is commonly recognized or discussed in the public discourse. The Benenson Strategy Group, a strategic market research firm, conducted a survey using a nationally representative sample.

Dr. Gail C. Christopher, NCHE executive director, said the poll reflects how close Democrats and Republicans truly are on issues such as the importance of educating children about racism, promoting diversity in the workplace and celebrating other cultures.

“Most Americans want to continue with the progress made toward achieving racial equity,” Christopher said. “This sentiment contrasts sharply with the Supreme Court ruling restricting affirmative action in education and related legislative and executive actions in state government to ban books and narrowing the opportunities for people of color to vote. Regardless of their political party, Americans want a country that runs efficiently and is fair to all citizens.

“Despite pessimism over disunity, nearly 70% of Americans are hopeful we can find common ground in the future,” she said.

The poll noted:

*80% of respondents, including 75% of Republicans, believed in diversity in the workplace

*Americans uniformly, including 75% of Republicans say educating children about racism is important for racial healing

*88% of Americans would support a leader who seeks to unite everyone, regardless of disagreements

*Nearly 75% agree there is a renewed urgency for fighting racism and hate

*67% want Americans to work through their differences and

*77% agree with the statement, “I don’t care about my neighbors’ political views as long as they are good people.

“In unveiling what’s truly in the hearts of Americans, the poll results should motivate us to no longer accept misguided, spiritually bereft, selfish acts that harm millions in the name of ideology to be taken as normal or conflated with public service,” Christopher said.