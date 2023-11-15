The Valley Place Arts Collaborative, based in Ward 8, with the mission to promote the arts and the creative economy in neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River, has released its events for the fall 2023-2024 season.

On Saturday, DAP IS A LOVE LANGUAGE, a free arts and culture all-day workshop for youth from grades 9-12 will be held at the Honfleur Gallery at 1241 Marion Barry Avenue., SE., register at bit.ly/DapWorkshop. Learn what “dap” means and how the Black man’s handshake creates and sustains a sense of community with photographers Joseph Edwards and Ed Underwood leading the event, students will create a mini exhibit on life in the Anacostia, Congress Heights and Stronghold neighborhoods.

On Nov. 27, BALANCING ACT—An evening with Clayton LeBouef, star of screen and stage will perform a one-night event at the Honfleur Gallery starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/DCBalancingAct. LeBouef has been featured in such productions as “Homicide”, “Life on the Streets”, “The Wire”, The Corner, and “Law and Order.” Dec. 2 will feature—EVIDENCE OF THINGS UNSEEN: AN INTIMATE MAGIC EXPERIENCE by magician Ran’D Shine with a new show at the Anacostia Arts Center, 1235 Marion Barry Avenue SE at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/YouthMagicShow. Tickets for the 5:30 p.m. show can be purchased at bit.ly/AdultMagicShow.

SIP AND STRING…A BEAD-A-PALOOZA, a new type of Happy Hour will take place on Dec. 8 at the Honfleur Gallery. Registration is at bit.ly/StringAndSip. Drink wine or cider as personal jewelry is showcased. From January 11-21, 2024 MORNING AFTER GRACE BY CAREY CRIME, a comedy, will be presented at the Anacostia Arts Center Black Box at the Anacostia Arts Center. Tickets will be on sale in December. Ten performances only.

From January 12-14, 2024 TAXILANDIA, a multi-city, hyperlocal journey through gentrification will be presented live and virtually. The District’s production will focus on the Anacostia neighborhood and its modern salons, a social gathering of writers, artists and intellectuals. For more information, visit Taxilandia.com.

The ANACOSTIA FILMFEST will return for a second year with details later regarding time and place. The competition will open in January with monetary prizes for the top three. The event will add the categories of documentaries and it will partner with Open Road Productions.