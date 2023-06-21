Angélique Kidjo’s show at Strathmore offered a bolt of energy from the stage.

The set began with percussionist Magatte Sow playing multiple African drums in a several-minute solo session. The sound was piercingly clear, thanks to the acoustics and technology in the music hall. The other musicians came onto the stage, followed by Kidjo, who entered the stage with high energy. The opening song, “Crosseyed and Painless,” was first recorded by the group Talking Heads. There was no need for Kidjo and her musicians to ramp up as they came in hot. It was up to the rest of us to catch up and hang on.

In 2007, Time magazine called Kidjo “Africa’s premier diva.” She is a Beninese-French-American singer, songwriter, actress, activist and philanthropist who has lived in New York City since 1997. Kidjo advocates on behalf of educating girls and empowering women.

In May, she was awarded the Polar Prize, one of the most prestigious music awards. She is only the third African music artist to receive the award since its founding in 1989. She joins two previous recipients from the African continent, South Africa’s Miriam Makeba in 2002 and Senegal’s Youssou N’Dour in 2013. Other past winners include Paul McCartney (1992), Elton John (1995), Stevie Wonder (1999), Björk (2010), and Sting (2017).

Kidjo spoke about one of her influences, Cuban songstress the late Celia Cruz, like Kidjo, another admired global sensation.

“I want to pay tribute to a woman who changed everything for me,” Kidjo said when speaking about Cruz’s big presence on stage. “She gave me the boldness and courage to be who I am.”

“Bemba Colora” was one of Cruz’s songs Kidjo performed.

She also sang “Do Yourself” by Prince and “You Can Call Me Al,” the hit song by Paul Simon– the latter she performed recently during a Grammy tribute to Paul Simon.

She ended her set with “Bata Bata,” a song made famous by Makeba, another acknowledgment by Kidjo to honor powerful women.

Strathmore played host to a powerful 90-minute set. Other super musicians in Kidjo’s band were bassist Michael Olatuja from Nigeria and drummer Yayo Serka from Chile.

With Kidjo’s James Brown footwork and Delta blues twangs from guitarist Dominic James of New York, the only thing missing was more space for dancing.

“She’s an amazing artist. I’ve been following her for years,” said Amafujo Simmons, a Silver Spring, Maryland resident. “She was flawless, energetic and inclusive. She sang a song called ‘Choose Love.’ There was nothing but love for her in this audience.”