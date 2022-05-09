Howard University’s commencement for the Class of 2022 on Saturday included a famous face: Anthony Anderson.

The 51-year-old actor said his graduation was “a full-circle moment” that “was 30 years in the making.”

He posted photos on Instagram featuring his walk, also with Taraji P. Henson and Phylicia Rashad.

Henson delivered the commencement address at the ceremony, and Rashad serves as the dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making.”

“This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment,” he continued. “It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”