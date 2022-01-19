The federal government website for Americans to sign up for four free at-home coronavirus tests is now up and running.

The website launched Tuesday, one day ahead of schedule, though a White House official said the early start was only the beta phase.

“In alignment with website launch best practices, covidtests.gov is currently in its beta phase, which means that the website is operating at limited capacity ahead of its official launch,” a Biden administration official said Tuesday, CNN reported. “This is standard practice to address troubleshooting and ensure as smooth of an official launch [Wednesday] as possible.”

The official said once shipping information is entered online, the U.S. Postal Service would begin delivering the tests later this month.