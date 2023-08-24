Bishop C.M. “Sweet Daddy” Bailey, of The United House of Prayer for All People of the Church on the Rock of the Apostolic Faith, died Aug. 11 in Philadelphia while he was conducting the national convocation of the church that has 137 congregations nationwide.

Bishop Bailey, 73, has served as the leader, spiritual advisor, and sole trustee of The United House of Prayer for All People for the last 15 years. He was the fourth leader of the church, which was founded by Bishop Cabo Verdean Marcelino Manuel da Graça, also known as Daddy Grace.

In 1919, Daddy Grace built the first United House of Prayer For All People in West Wareham, Massachusetts, and incorporated the United House of Prayer for All People in Washington, D.C. in 1927.

The United House of Prayer for All is one of the most unique churches headquartered in the national capital from their annual Memorial Day celebrations that feature brass bands to their fire hose baptism for new members.

The church continues to have a huge presence in Washington, D.C. with several Houses of Worship and a row of apartment buildings along 7th Street Northwest. In addition, the church has several restaurants featuring Southern cuisine.

Daddy Grace was succeeded by Walter “Sweety Daddy,” McCullough and Bishop “Daddy,” S.C. Madison

At the time of his passing, Bishop Bailey was in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area conducting the 97th Annual Holy Convocation of The House of Prayer.

The Life of Bishop C.M. Bailey

Bishop C. M. Bailey was a native of Newport News, Virginia. Before becoming only the fourth national leader of the non-denominational Christian organization, Bishop Bailey previously pastored in Augusta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Also having served as Apostle of the United House of Prayer, Bishop Bailey was the leader over all congregations in the states of Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Louisiana. He was a member of the church’s highest ecclesiastical body, the General Council of The United House of Prayer for All People.

Bailey was elected as Bishop in 2008, after the passing of the late Bishop. S. C. Madison.

According to the church’s press release, Bishop Bailey was nationally recognized for a ministry which placed particular emphasis on the youth. He was inspired to launch a visionary initiative, “RETURN,” where church members were strongly encouraged to restore within themselves traditional core Christian values in order that the up-and-coming youth would learn and embody those same high, rich moral standards.

Bishop Bailey is survived by his wife of 52 years, and the First Lady of The United House of Prayer, W. G. Bailey; two daughters Mickie Bailey and Claressa Parks; his son Kevin Bailey; his mother Dorothy Bailey; two brothers Tarona Bailey and David Bailey; his sister, Emma Gibbs; and two grandchildren Faith and Landon Bailey.

Celebrating Bishop Bailey’s Life

Further details of the celebration of the life and works of Bishop C. M. Bailey may be found here.

“The funeral for Bishop Bailey will be on Sept. 1 at the United House of Prayer at 601 M Street, and the viewing will take place starting at 7 p.m. the evening of the 31st,” said Elder Dr. L. Murray, director of Special Projects for the United House of Prayer in a brief interview with the Informer.

Before his final tribute and funeral next weekend, viewings and celebration services for Bishop will take place in sanctuaries in several cities starting Saturday, Aug. 26, in Augusta, Georgia, where he lived and pastored for many years before becoming Bishop.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

United House of Prayer For All People

1269 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, Georgia.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

United House of Prayer For All People

2321 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina

Monday, August 28, 2023, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

United House of Prayer For All People

1811 Ivy Avenue, Newport News, Virginia

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

United House of Prayer For All People

2320 Eighth Avenue, New York, New York

Thursday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

United House of Prayer For All People

601 M Street, NW, Washington, DC

Friday, Sept. 1, 12 p.m.

The Celebration Service of the Life of the Honorable Bishop C.M. Bailey

United House of Prayer For All People

601 M Street, NW, Washington, DC