The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) concluded its 2024 annual Mid-Winter Training Conference on Jan. 27 at the B Ocean Resort and Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where publishers, editors, sponsors, partners, and visitors shared four days of workshops and fellowship that promise to strengthen the iconic Black Press of America as it heads toward its bicentennial.

Representing 250 African American-owned newspapers and media companies in the United States, the NNPA’s theme for this year’s conference was “Empowering in 2024: The Black Press, The Black Vote, and Black America.”

The conference provided attendees with valuable insights into performance-driven tools and methodologies aimed at expanding and monetizing their businesses. Workshops, presentations, and discussions featured prominent figures from various fields, making it a comprehensive and enriching experience for participants.

Reflecting on the conference, NNPA Chairman and Westside Gazette Publisher Bobby R. Henry Sr. said he’s expecting bigger and better things for the Black Press. “As the Chairman of our beloved association, hosting the NNPA members — the Black Press of America—in Florida’s Broward County in Fort Lauderdale was a true honor,” Henry stated. “In these challenging times, the Black Press confronted bigotry and hatred, understanding the need for collective action. The Westside Gazette and the NNPA, through the NNPA’s National Town Hall Meeting, aimed to reaffirm the historic bond between Blacks and Jews in America, rooted in the shared struggle for civil rights and freedom.”

Henry emphasized the importance of re-engaging and strengthening the significant relationship between Blacks and Jews, noting, “Remembering we marched together, fought together, and died together for civil rights.”

NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis added that the NNPA, members of the Anti-Defamation League, and others organized a Town Hall, which took place on Jan. 24 and included U.S. Reps. Deborah Wasserman Schultz and Sheila Cheflius-McCormick, ADL Senior Vice President National Affairs Max Sevillia, and professor emeritus of the Department of Psychology at Florida International University, Dr. Marvin Dunn.

The highly-anticipated event took place at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Ft. Lauderdale, and Chavis and others noted that they planned the Town Hall well before Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

“We knew that, with the rise of antisemitism, and with the rise of hatred in America, particularly against Black people in America, we needed to do something,” Chavis proclaimed.

The Holocaust Museum of Southern Florida sponsored a lively reception one day after the Town Hall.

During the conference, Carolyn Fox, the managing editor of the Tampa Bay Times, discussed “Revenue Generating Strategies in the Publishing Digital Age” in a public session. The fireside chat between Chavis and Stephanie Childes, vice president of Diageo, explored “Harnessing the power of community, the Black Press, and inclusive corporations,” which the popular spirits company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Black Press of America and educating all on responsible drinking. Pfizer Rare Disease conducted a lunch talk on “Sickle Cell and ATTR-CM” while another panel emphasized “The Black and Brown Vote.”

Google News Initiative led a discussion on “The Power of Audience to Generate Revenue,” and Hyundai sponsored a breakfast and informational session, including a film presentation and a panel discussion.

An energetic Millennial Panel on “Digital Creative Storytelling” included Lafayette Barnes of the Bridge newspaper, Micha Green of The Washington Informer, NNPA social media correspondents DaNiesha Bell and Dawn Montgomery, and New York Beacon Publisher Ashley Smith.

Niele Anderson, the founder, and CEO of PLB Media Inc., hosted a “Scaling- Moving from Print to Digital” session discussing the importance of being relevant and profitable in a digital world and riding the 2024 election revenue wave.

The PGA TOUR demonstrated its commitment to education by providing two $5,000 scholarships for HBCU students Jasmin Ball and Victoria Gisel Montanet.

The NNPA 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Gala went to Greene County (Alabama) Democrat publishers Carol and John Zippert.

“The Black Press are storytellers,” Carol Zippert said in accepting the award. “We tell our own story, and if we don’t, folk are gonna tell it the way they want. If the lion told the story, it would be different from the hunter’s story.”

Chavis praised the conference as one of the best of his 10-plus year tenure.

Publishers also took the opportunity to salute retiring NNPA executive administrator Claudette Perry, whose massive workload includes organizing NNPA conferences and conventions, with a standing ovation during the association’s board meeting.