“The Color Purple ” and “American Fiction” won top honors during the 2024 Black Reel Awards, also known as the “Bolt.”

A musical, “The Color Purple,” received the top award for “Outstanding Ensemble.” Fantasia Barrino, who starred as Celie, received the award in the category “Outstanding Breakthrough Performance,” and Danielle Brooks, who played Sofia, was honored with “Outstanding Supporting Performance.”

In her remarks, Brooks shared her thoughts about this exciting time in her career. “I am just living in every moment of all of this. I am so grateful that I got to step into the role of Sofia, someone so beloved in our community,” Brooks said.

“American Fiction” was honored in top categories, such as “Outstanding Film.” Other honors for this film included: D.C. native Jeffrey Wright receiving the award for “Outstanding Lead Performance,” and Cord Jefferson for “Outstanding Director.” Jefferson was also honored with awards in the categories “Outstanding Screenplay,” “Outstanding Emerging Director,” and “First Screenplay.”

Black Reel Awards in television, known as “Bolt TV,” were given to “Abbott Elementary” for “Outstanding Comedy Series,” “Snowfall” for “Outstanding Drama Series,” and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” for “Outstanding TV Series or Limited Series.”

Receiving recognition in other television categories were “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” for “Outstanding Variety, Sketch or Talk – Series or Special” and “Dear Mama” for “Outstanding Documentary.”

Recognized in television acting categories were Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary” for “Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series,” Damson Idris in “Snowfall” for “Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series,” and Dominique Fishback in “Swarm” for “Outstanding Lead Performance in a TV Movie or Limited Series.”

There are 50 competitive categories within the Black Reel Awards. A full list of nominees and winners is on the award site: blackreelawards.com

A special first-time award was given to actor, writer and director Colman Domingo, who was honored with the inaugural “Chadwick Boseman Vanguard Award.” Domingo currently appears in the films “The Color Purple and “Rustin,” and the HBO series “Euphoria.”

The award show also celebrated film and television luminaries with honorary awards. Special honors were bestowed to: Shonda Rhimes, who received the “Diahann Carroll Icon Award;” Ruth E. Carter, “Oscar Micheaux Memorial Award” recipient; Sheryl Lee Ralph, the “Ruby Dee Humanitarian Award,” honoree; and Samuel L. Jackson, who was given the “Sidney Poitier Trailblazer Award.”