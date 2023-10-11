Noted actor Morris Chestnut, featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s Rebuilding Black Wall Street, has been named one of the featured speakers for the Black Wealth Summit that will take place Oct. 26-28 at the City of Praise Family Ministries Campus, located in Landover, Maryland.

This year’s event theme is Creating a Culture of Accountability, touching on how banks, community and celebrities are promoting Black Wall Street, among other things. The event’s founder is Cedric Nash, an investor and author.

“The overwhelming majority of wealth in America (84%) is in the hands of white households,” said Nash.

“Black households own an estimated 4% of wealth in the country. Black Americans can build wealth in spite of the odds. You can create your own wealth journey, even if you’re starting from the bottom using a systematic and specific approach that is short on empty promises and long on techniques,” Nash continued. “By taking what you have, earn considerably more, building up your investment capital, and making what I call ‘Millionaire Money Moves’ to accumulate appreciating assets that generate income and wealth, you will set the foundation for genuine generational wealth that you and your loved ones can continue building upon for years to come.”