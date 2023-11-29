More than 400 guests gathered to celebrate local music veteran Bo Sampson’s 60th birthday and wish him well on his soon-to-be-released biography, “What Does Bo Do?” at an event on Oct. 19.

Da Party Crasherz, character impersonators, pose with local music veteran Bo Sampson on Oct. 19. (Courtesy photo)

The star-filled gathering included: DJ Kool, Sugar Bear of EU, Bella Dona, James Funk of Rare Essence, DJ Flexx, Stinky Dink, Prince Dajour, Peggy Body, comedians Huggy Low-Down, Timmy Hall and Da Party Crasherz, and celebrity makeup artist Derrick Rutledge. Final Draft, a new singing group, performed.

“I am honored and humbled by the outpouring of love I received from family, friends and colleagues as I celebrated my recent milestone,” Sampson, founder and CEO of Bodacious One, said in a statement.

The celebration was held at Ward 4’s The VIP Room, which Sampson and his family have owned since 1979, and the diverse fare came from four local restaurants: Ben’s Chili Bowl, Carolina Kitchen, Peaches Restaurant and DTG Barbecue. Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis-George (D) offered a proclamation in honor of Sampson and his contributions to the District.

“The whole evening was filled with laughter, love, fun, and good vibes. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”