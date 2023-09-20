Hailing the two-day official state visit by Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi to The Bahamas as a success, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip E. Davis said that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the two countries to foster economic development and ensure mutual progress.

“This administration is actively strengthening its foreign policy, and the visit of the President of Botswana stands as clear evidence of this commitment,” Davis said during a joint press conference with Masisi on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“This MOU, comprehensive in its scope, touches upon areas including but not limited to economic development, cultural relations, tourism, environment, agriculture, health, education, and financial services,” Prime Minister Davis said. “Through this agreement, we aim to foster deeper collaboration, leverage our unique strengths, and jointly address challenges to ensure mutual progress.”

President Masisi, who arrived in Nassau on Tuesday, Sept. 12, was accompanied by First Lady Neo Maisi, several members of his Cabinet and the Governor of Botswana’s Central Bank.

On Thursday, President Masisi and his delegation visited The Exumas, a favorite tourist destination for many visitors to The Bahamas, along with Prime Minister Davis and former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham.

The Botswana president had high praise for The Bahamas’ tourism product, describing it as being “among the best in the world,” adding that everybody in The Bahamas welcomes you with a “radiant smile.”

Botswana and The Bahamas share a historical symbiotic relationship, as both are former colonies of Great Britain and are both current members of the British Commonwealth.

With a population of 2.3 million, Botswana is a land-locked country that is bounded by Namibia to the west and north, Zambia and Zimbabwe to the northeast, and South Africa to the southeast and south.