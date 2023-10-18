M Lounge Opens in Bowie Town Center

M Lounge joined Bowie Town Center in the middle of last month, hoping to add to the area’s reputation as a consumer destination.

An event space and content studio, M Lounge in Bowie features owner Veronica Myrille’s signature eye for detail to enhance the quality and scenery of events she hosts.

“People utilize our event space because it has a great ambiance and comes fully decorated, meaning there is very little that our guests need to do in order to transform the venue,” she said in a 2021 interview.

The newest M Lounge held a red carpet grand opening on Sept. 13 with State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D), County Council member Ingrid Harrison-Watson (D-District 4) and Bowie Council member Roxy Ndebumadu all attending.

“Bowie is an affluent community and M Lounge Events is a luxury brand,” owner Myrille told the Informer. “It was important to locate my business in a community that needed it and has the ability to sustain it.”

Myrille runs another event space in Capitol Heights’ Central Hampton Business Park.

You can contact M Lounge on Instagram.

Bowie Regal Cinema Sold for $4 Million To Real Estate Veteran

The $4 million acquisition of the vacant Bowie Regal cinema was recently confirmed in an interview by John Campanella, although no further details or site plans were yet announced. Campanella has been the principal at FP Capital for five years, but this deal is independent of his work with the company.

The site last sold for $15,000,000 in 2016 and is now assessed at roughly $9,600,000. This cinema was one of 39 Regal Cinemas to close this year following Cineworld’s bankruptcy filing..

Bowie City Council has no zoning or development authority, although At-Large Council member Jarryd Hawkins was aware of the sale and interested in hearing about the property’s redevelopment potential.

A Regal at Potomac Yard in Alexandria was demolished two years ago to make space for Virginia Tech’s $1 billion innovation campus, not an outcome sought by most residents.

“The Bowie Regal cinema is an attractive property in the heart of Bowie. I am interested to see what types of amenities, restaurants, and other creative applications can be brought to this location without cutting down too many trees,” Hawkins said. “There are not many opportunities in the city where you can get community buy-in on developing condos. We were moving in that direction as we were seeing what was possible with that property. We have shopping centers in need of an upgrade and renovation. Pointer Ridge Plaza is one of them, the movie theater is another. I want to see what we can do with those before interrupting our green space and cutting down trees.”

Hawkins plans to improve other shopping centers, such as Free State, and to expand amenities throughout the city during his tenure on the council.

Giant Coming to Bowie’s South Lake, Leaving Collington Next Year

Collington’s Giant will be relocating to Bowie’s South Lake next year, moving the grocery store about four miles south into a newly-developed parcel of land at the intersections of Route 214 and Route 301 that was annexed into Bowie in 2019.

“We have received confirmation that the Collington Giant will close and move to South Lake in 2024,” said Council member At Large Jarryd Hawkins. “This may impact District 3 residents. Giant is surrounded by residential communities who rely on the Collington Giant for groceries and other essentials.”

Bowie lacks weekend bus routes or Metro service to make grocery shopping more accessible for residents without cars.

Bowie Council members Michael Estève (District 1) and Dufour Woofley (District 2) both opposed the South Lake project, calling it a giveaway to developers.

During a hearing, some residents agreed with Estève and Woofley, while others called on the City to address South Bowie’s food desert. The project would include nearly 1,400 housing units, including 563 townhouses and 364 single family homes.

“Developers will tell you development is great because it means new tax revenue for local governments. Obviously, that’s not the case when we give the tax money away,” Estève stated at the time of the agreement.