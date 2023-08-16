Tax-Free Week Here for Marylanders

Maryland’s Tax-free week is in effect from Aug. 13-19 and applies to clothing purchases under $100, along with the first $40 of backpack costs. The tax-free savings can be combined with coupons and other discounts, and can even be used with online sales if the merchant accepts the order during tax-free week.

“As families across the state prepare to head back to school, Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is an excellent opportunity for all our residents to save on their purchases,” said Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D) in an email to promote the week. “I hope you take advantage of this opportunity to shop tax-free, and I encourage you to support small businesses and local retailers this week as well!”

Bowie Regal Theater Closes as Part of National Trend

Prince Georgians have had the option of stopping by the Regal movie theater when they finished their shopping at Bowie Town Center to see the summer blockbuster of their choice for well over a decade. However, Regal 14 shuttered its doors for good in late April, leaving behind memories of past viewings— from the Harry Potter to the Avengers series.

The Bowie Regal was one of 39 Regal theaters to close nationally, including another in Rockville. According to reports, leases are being cut to save Cineworld, Regal’s parent company, roughly $22 million following their September 2022 bankruptcy filing. Regal theaters in Bel Air and Columbia also closed in late July.

Some remaining movie theaters in Prince George’s include Largo’s AMC Magic Johnson, Hyattsville’s Regal Theater and AMC Academy 8, located inside of Greenbelt Mall.

The ongoing strike by both actors and writers in Hollywood has delayed numerous films scheduled to release later this year and with declining box office sales at movie theaters this summer, it is likely that more theaters will close in coming years.