Bowie Town Center’s Party HQ, TGI Friday’s Closing

Bowie is facing two business losses to begin 2024.

Party HQ, a Black-owned entertainment space complete with a bar, bowling alley and gaming stations, located at Bowie Town Center, is closing. A post on the company’s website explains that the company was never able to get past the hurdles imposed by the pandemic, and thanks all who supported their business during their time of operation. The business first opened in October 2020 amid the pandemic.

The site of Party HQ was previously the primary food court for Bowie Town Center, and it is unclear what the building will become in the future.

TGI Friday’s, located near the now-shuttered Regal Cinema, across from Bowie Town Center, has closed. This is one of six closings in the DMV region, leaving 11 total TGI Friday’s in operation nearby.

The company said it had offered transfer opportunities to more than 1,000 affected employees, or more than 80% of those affected by the closings.

Ice Cream Shop Opens on Laurel’s Main Street

GiGi’s ice cream shop, located at 502 Main Street in Laurel, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Jan. 5 and unlike many other ice cream shops, their selection includes hot food.

The shop will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the winter and 7:30 a.m. to – 8 p.m. in the summer.

“We are more of a cafe/ dessert shop than just an ice shop,” said owner Karelin Ramirez in an exclusive interview with The Informer. “We decided to incorporate more items after the name was established. Not only do we bake brownies, cookies and have a great selection of ice cream flavors, including some vegan ice cream options; we also have hot food available all day including waffles, ham and cheese paninis, caprese paninis and avocado bagels for my lovely vegetarians. Our original focus was acai bowls, which are also available everyday.”

Ramirez, who has five years of experience as a bar manager, has worked in the restaurant industry since she graduated from Montgomery County’s James Hubert Blake High School. One of the lessons she has learned is not to sacrifice quality in food service, which is why her meals are fresh and made to order.

Canine Illness Afflicts Local Animal Shelter

The Prince George’s County Animals Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) announced last week that they are closing to the public and halting all dog adoptions due to a mysterious canine illness that has spread through the facility.

During this closing, quarantine will be implemented to trace the illness and treat the afflicted dogs. According to officials, this illness has no risk of spreading to other animals in the facility.

“As we are seeing an uptick of this disease strike shelters nationwide, we are acting out of an abundance of caution to help stop the spread of this disease,” said David Fisher, associate director of the Department of Animal Services. “The best place for a dog to be at this time is in a home being watched carefully by their owner.”

Officials said pets will only be allowed to leave the facility if they are being returned to the owner, an adoption is in progress and the pet shows no signs of illness, or the pet is considered for foster and shows no signs of illness.