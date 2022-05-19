D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of her administration broke ground Thursday on two developments along the Anacostia River.

The Stacks, set to be jointly owned by Akridge, Bridge Investment Group, Blue Coast Capital, and the National Real Estate Advisors, will sit in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood of Buzzard Point.

Phase One of the Stacks, with a completion date of 2025, will include three rental residential mixed-use towers possessing 1,100 apartments, with more than 10% of these dedicated as affordable at 60% of the median family income of the Washington area and within the studio to the two-bedroom range.

The other groundbreaking was for The Douglass, located in the Bridge District and a development of Redbrick LMD. The Douglass will be constructed at the foot of the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Ward 8 as a reimagined 2.5 million-square-foot neighborhood offering opportunities for living, dining and entertainment in addition to job growth options for neighborhood businesses and residents.

The Douglass will consist of a 750-apartment building that will anchor the Bridge District. About 80 of the units will be designated affordable, with 29 as three bedrooms in accordance with the wishes of the community.

“With these two groundbreakings, we’re proud to be bringing more housing, amenities, and opportunity to two fantastic parts of our city — close to the beautiful new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and along the shores of the Anacostia,” Bowser said in a statement.