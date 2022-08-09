D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says that in fiscal 2021, the city government spent $1.1 billion on small business enterprises.

In December, Bowser announced preliminarily that more than a billion dollars had been spent, surpassing her administration’s goal of $917 million.

“The billion-dollar goal, once the ceiling, has now become the floor,” the mayor said Monday. “Our work to advance equity and create generational wealth is tied to keeping dollars and opportunity in D.C. Now, as we continue through the fiscal year 2022, we are encouraging local businesses to make sure they know about the Green Book and the opportunities that exist in D.C.”

The Green Book, known formally as the Small Business Opportunity Guide, is a yearly publication of District government contracting opportunities offered by agencies.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said the billion-dollar mark is a reflection of the administration’s pro-business stance.

“Though it has been an extremely challenging few years, the mayor’s commitment to our small businesses and the creation of the fair shot opportunities have helped reduce obstacles that prevent small and local businesses and entrepreneurs from benefitting government contracts and procurements,” Falcicchio said. “And the fiscal year 2022 budget doubles down on that by keeping D.C. a city where people want to live, work, visit and open businesses.”