D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that all students must be fully vaccinated and immunized before the next school year.

To help meet that goal, the city will provide mobile clinics and school-based health centers to offer free vaccines and immunizations to neighborhoods and schools in the coming months, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

If a family doesn’t have a health care provider for their child, it can visit one of the city’s pediatric clinics, which are located in every ward.

The health department and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education will partner to support outreach to families and provide additional resources to school communities.

Beginning Monday, the DC Health Contact Trace Force will mobilize to call families who aren’t up to date with immunizations and connect them with providers.

School staffers will send letters to families of students who are missing required immunizations and messages to the general public will go out about the importance of being inoculated.