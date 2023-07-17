WI Web Staff

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Pamela A. Smith as the Metropolitan Police Department’s next Chief of Police on Monday, July 17.

Smith will serve in the capacity of acting chief until confirmed by the D.C. Council.

Previously Smith has served as the chief of police for the U.S. Park Police and worked in its field offices in San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, and the District during her 25-year career. She was the first Black woman to lead the Park Police in its 230-year history.

She retired from the Park Police in 2022 and joined MPD as the chief equity officer, assigned to the Executive Office of the Chief of Police. As the chief equity officer, Smith led the department’s effort on diversity, equity, and inclusion by providing strategic advice to then Chief Robert J. Contee III and other executive leaders in the department.

Additionally, Smith supervised the Directorates for Employee Well Being and Support Unit and the Equal Employment Opportunity Office.

In April 2023, Smith was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police, Homeland Security Bureau where she led the operational and administrative functions of the Special Operations Division, Joint Strategic & Tactical Analysis Command Center, and the Office of Intelligence.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff, and a Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia. She is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who serves as the chair of the Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety, praised Smith’s selection.

“I am glad to see Mayor Bowser nominate Assistant Chief Pamela Smith to serve as the Metropolitan Police Department’s next chief of police,” Pinto said. “Acting Chief Smith brings to this nomination a wide breadth of experience from a diversity of jurisdictions across the country, as well as an intimate knowledge of our city, MPD, and our law enforcement officers. I look forward to holding a thorough confirmation process for this historic nominee that includes robust community input.”