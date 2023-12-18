Burlington Stores, a national discount retailer, opened its first store in the District on Dec. 15, replacing a shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond at the DCUSA Mall in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Northwest D.C.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Washington, D.C. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

Burlington Stores is headquartered in Burlington Township, New Jersey. The company operates more than 900 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico.

Located in Ward 1, DC USA is an 890,000 square-foot multilevel enclosed urban shopping center anchored by big box stores such as Target, Best Buy, and Marshalls, and even has a Washington Sports Club.

Opening Day: ‘An Opportunity in D.C.‘

After the ribbon-cutting that took place in the early morning of Dec. 15, shoppers walked briskly into the store to shop.

Andrew Mcculla, the district manager for the Columbia Heights store, beamed as he watched shoppers walk through the aisle, look at products and merchandise and waited their turn at the checkout stands.

“We are so excited to be here in the District,” said Mcculla, 59. “The value and products we offer the customers will be good. We are offering philanthropic and employment opportunities for the residents in this area.”

Mccula noted that about 65 people are employed at the Columbia Heights store.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert came to the ribbon cutting and store opening on behalf of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. She said Burlington setting up a store in the District “is a great thing” and a boon to the neighborhood.

“DC USA has been the retail center of this neighborhood,” said Albert. “I am so happy when Bed Bath & Beyond closed, Burlington stepped in. Burlington saw an opportunity in D.C.”

Derek Ford serves as the president of the Washington, DC Economic Partnership, a nonprofit, public-private partnership that centers on developing the District as a commercial hub. Ford said the Burlington Columbia Heights store plays an important role in the center’s development.

“It fills a hole in the community,” said Ford, 51. “It opens retail in the city. The opening of this store sends a message that retail is welcome in all neighborhoods in this city.”

Ford said the Columbia Heights Burlington will add jobs, provide a tax base and offer residents another place to spend their money.

“Our residents won’t have to go to Maryland or Virginia to get their clothes and other items,” he said. “They can work here and spend their money here.”

Ford said he wants the Columbia Heights Burlington location to succeed so that the company may consider setting up other stores in the city, including in neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River.